Gullit on what has changed for Van Dijk this season: He’s the best defender by miles

Holland legend Ruud Gullit has named Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk as the best defender in the world after another incredible season.

Van Dijk led his side to more success last weekend as Liverpool were finally confirmed as Premier League champions on Sunday as the Reds thumped Tottenham 5-1 at Anfield. The Dutchman now has two Premier League winners' medals and will look to claim more after signing a new contract at the start of this month.

Gullit spoke on the 33-year-old and how he feels he has improved in recent seasons despite criticizing him on several occasions.

"What he does better now is he goes forward with the ball," said Gullit. "Before, he got the ball and it was ‘wait... wait... and then give the ball to the left-back’ – and the left-back is already under pressure, the ball goes back.

"Also, when the striker drops into midfield, Van Dijk goes on him. Before he was going backwards, now he doesn’t give him any space, and that’s the difference with him.

"He’s playing fantastically. He’s the best defender – by miles. And I was very critical of him, because of the things I’ve spoken about. He didn’t like it – they don’t like it, because sometimes they are very happy with themselves, but sometimes you need to wake up.... ‘you are the best player – you have to show it, every time'."

The Reds are next back in action against Chelsea next weekend, ahead of a showdown with former title chasers Arsenal who will be coming off the back of an intense affair with Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League. Van Dijk should start both games as Liverpool look to reach over 90 points in total this season in another incredible season for the defender cannot stop proving his worth.