Paul Vegas
Liverpool attacker Gakpo: We can show Man City what we're made of
Liverpool attacker Cody Gakpo says tomorrow's clash with Manchester City is a "great opportunity" for the Premier League leaders.

Liverpool have won their last six matches in all competitions, while Manchester City have lost five and drawn one.

"It is a great opportunity for us against a really good team. One of the best in Europe, who has dominated the past several years," said Gakpo.

"But it is a great opportunity to show them what we are made of, and that is also our plan.

"Hopefully it will be a good game for us, where we will end up with the victory."

 

