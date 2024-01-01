Tribal Football
Guimaraes praises Newcastle fans after Yokohama F Marinos defeat
Bruno Guimaraes was proud to captain Newcastle United in their preseason defeat to Yokohama F Marinos.

Newcastle lost 2-0 in their final tour game of Japan.

Guimaraes said, "It was a tired game I think, we hoped to win. We were not at our level but it was good for me to come back.

 "We have the best fans in the world. Thank you to them for always being there for us. We are so grateful to them being with us all the time.

"They were a good team, they passed the ball well. I love Japan."

