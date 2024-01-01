Tribal Football
Guimaraes named Newcastle captain

Newcastle United’s new team captain has been named as midfielder Bruno Gumiaraes. 

The Brazilian is set to commit his future to the club by rejecting a move away this summer.

Per The Mail, Guimaraes will likely be given a new contract in the coming weeks or months.

Manager Eddie Howe believes the midfielder will thrive with this new responsibility.

Guimaraes is taking over from Kieran Trippier, who was previously skipper under Howe.

The latter is still a Newcastle player, but is no longer a first choice option in defense.

