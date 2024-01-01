Emerson says West Ham's victory over Ipswich is "just the beginning"

West Ham United fullback Emerson has spoken after the club's 4-1 win over Ipswich Town, which he says is only the start for the club as they chase European qualification this season.

This was the Hammer’s first win at the London Stadium this season under manager Julen Lopetegui as the side pushed up to 12th place. Emerson said these 3 points are just the start for a side who look to be back in form.

“I think we did very well after some not good results at home. We won and we played well. I think it was a good result and now we need to stay in this way.

“I think we put in a lot of intensity, a high press, and all the time we tried to play for this. All the time we tried to score, so this is good. With the possession as well, with the ball, we did it very well. We put in the high press for all the 90 minutes, so I think for this week, we deserved to get this result.

“I think since the first day with the new manager, we always try to do everything well and of course, when you don't win some people can say things are wrong, but we always work harder and we always try to win every game.

“I think it was a good result, but it's just the beginning. We need to stay in this focus and try to win more games.”

Each of West Ham’s four goals came from different players, which Emerson says boosts confidence for the whole squad.

“It's good for confidence, of course,” he confirmed. “They did very well. Jarrod was unbelievable and it's good for everyone. Everyone scored, so we are happy for them, because we try always to help them to score the goals. And everyone scored, so we are happy for them as well.

“Every player at the front wants to score and wants to make assists. They want to make an impact on our game because they are top players. They understand that you can’t do it in every game, but they have the quality to do it in every game so, because of this, sometimes you can see they are a bit frustrated but, in the end, they always work for the team.

“If you do the high press, that’s because of them because they start the press and at the end of the day, we’re happy for them because they scored goals and helped us a lot.”