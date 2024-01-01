Guehi tipped for 'Liverpool or Man Utd'

Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi would be a perfect summer signing for a top club.

That is the view of former Liverpool and Manchester United striker Michael Owen.

The ex-England forward believes that Three Lions star Guehi, who featured in the team’s run to the Euro 2024 final, can shine at a top club.

“Marc Guehi is obviously a very good player (but) I can't imagine Crystal Palace will want to lose another player,” he told Prime Casino following England's defeat to Spain in the final

“He's proven in this tournament that he's very good. Left-sided center-halves are like gold dust these days, people want them.

“He's proven he can play at a really high level so I've no doubt he would be capable of playing for a club like Liverpool or Manchester United.”