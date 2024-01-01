Guehi's Palace future will be decided this week as new Newcastle bid expected before Friday

Crystal Palace and England defender Marc Guehi’s future could be decided this week.

The center half is being linked with a move to Newcastle United, who have put in several offers for his signature.

Per The Mail, all parties involved expect the deal to be resolved in the next 48 hours.

Guehi has seen Newcastle put in an offer of £70m, which Palace have accepted.

Guehi is Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe’s number one target to sort out his defense.

He did feature for the Three Lions at Euro 2024, helping his nation reach the final before they lost to Spain.