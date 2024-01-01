Guehi's move to Newcastle unlikely as new bid rejected

Crystal Palace center-back Marc Guehi is no closer to landing his move to Newcastle United.

The English defender, who starred at Euro 2024, wants to move to St. James’ Park.

Per Sky Sports, a bid of £55 million plus £5 million in add-ons has been turned down.

Palace chairman Steve Parish has made it clear that only an offer of “superstar money” would change his mind.

The club view Guehi as part of their plans and are relaxed, given he still has time left on his contract.

The defender has also stated this week that he is happy at Palace, if he has to stay for one more season