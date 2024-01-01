Guehi "disappointed" with Palace side after two straight losses

Marc Guéhi says Crystal Palace have to turn things around and adapt after losses to West Ham United and Brentford.

Palace host Norwich City at Selhurst Park in the Carabao Cup second round on Tuesday evening as they look to kick the season off with their first win.

Guehi believes this is the perfect opportunity for redemption as his side looks to build form ahead of their next Premier league game against Chelsea.

The loss against West Ham was tough to take but the defender says the club need to earn their next win.

“I thought we had some good spells (against West Ham), but unfortunately in this league ‘good spells’ isn’t enough. We have a lot to learn – we’ll have to move on quick.

“That’s football. I don’t know if I can say we deserved to potentially win the game. The manager always says he doesn’t believe too much in coincidences – you have to earn those moments, so we have to push now, we have to try and lift our spirits, and just go again.

“It’s still early on in the season so (Tuesday) is a good chance to bounce back. We’re going to need a reaction; we’re going to need everyone to get a good result and move on into the next round.”

The defender has been linked with a move away this summer to rivals Newcastle United and if Palace’s form continues then he could force his way out of a club who are clearly lacking quality.