Guehi admits busy schedule is taking a toll on his fitness

Crystal Palace and England defender Marc Guehi admitted to having a tough summer.

The Three Lions star was having doubts regarding his club future, amid interest from Newcastle United.

While the 24-year-old did not end up moving, his future was the subject of speculation up until deadline day in August.

“I’d say (it has been) quite tough not having a pre-season, not having much of a break and going straight back into it,” Guehi told talkSPORT.

“I kind of handled it as best as I could. The Euros was such an amazing experience but just not quite getting there.

“And since then I’ve just tried to get my head down (amid transfer rumours), tried to get to work. It’s been a tough start for us at Palace, but I think everyone’s pulling in the right direction to try and get ourselves back to where we want to be.”