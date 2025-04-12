Gudogan swipe: Man City forgot fundamentals this season; too much tactical focus

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Gudogan swipe: Man City forget fundamentals this season; too much tactical focus
Ilkay Gundogan feels Manchester City lost their passion this season.

City will finish the campaign without a trophy and are currently battling for a top four finish.

Gundogan returned to City last summer after a year away with Barcelona.

He reflected when speaking with ESPN: "I have the feeling that this year in many games we have given too much importance to tactics.

"We have paid less attention to our behavior. Having desire, determination and aggression is fundamental. These are simple aspects that are part of football."

The German continued: "But maybe if you think too much about how to position yourself, you forget what should be 'normal'. After the March break we improved a lot in this, in fact we managed to win in a comeback at Bournemouth.

"A lot of people now underestimate the importance of teamwork and having the right mentality, but we must always remain united."

