Tribal Football
Most Read
Bournemouth suffer Scott injury blow before Manchester City clash
Rooney calls for Man Utd to bring back iconic goalkeeper: I'd sign David de Gea back...
Xabi makes major Modric request ahead of first day at Real Madrid
Man City drop out of the race for Leverkusen star Wirtz as Liverpool deal looks likely

Ex-Man City keeper Given: Grealish needs to test the market

Paul Vegas
Ex-Man City keeper Given: Grealish needs to test the market
Ex-Man City keeper Given: Grealish needs to test the marketAction Plus
Former Manchester City goalkeeper Shay Given says Jack Grealish should test the market this summer.

After being benched for the FA Cup final defeat against Crystal Palace on Saturday, it's been suggested Grealish will leave City at the end of the season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Given told BBC Sport: "I have a soft spot for Jack Grealish and the way he is being treated is not on.

"He's not helped himself at times but he is a generational talent that you want to build your team around.

"That's back-to-back FA Cup finals where you need a goal and you don't use him. At the weekend City brought on Claudio Echeverri who made his debut instead."

 

Writing is on the wall

Given also said, "Jack is an international, a multiple winner, it was criminal he didn't get on the pitch. The writing is on the wall. I don't know why Pep even brought him to London. He may as well have stayed at home.

"When he plays, he's a mannequin on the wing and just told to keep the shape. Kevin de Bruyne is leaving in the summer and Jack Grealish is the perfect replacement to play in the middle but after what has happened, he maybe won't play for the club again.

"For his career, he has to see what is out there. He is an amazing talent with plenty of years left in him."

Mentions
Premier LeagueGrealish JackGiven ShayManchester CityFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Guardiola hails Man City great De Bruyne: But he's not at Messi level
Man City boss Guardiola: Grealish agents will meet with Txiki and Viana
Man City drop out of the race for Leverkusen star Wirtz as Liverpool deal looks likely