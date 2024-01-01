Guardiola warns Man City players: Now the real stuff starts

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is demanding total focus from his players with their US preseason tour now over.

Guardiola is insisting on a flying season start with the Community Shield next weekend against Manchester United.

Advertisement Advertisement

“Now the real preparation with an important already game, the season starting in seven days, simple as that,” he said in his post-match press conference in Ohio.

“70% of the team didn’t take one training session with us yet but we’re nine years together so in terms of that we know each other quite well.

“It’s the mentality and desire to help the team and resilience to suffer because we aren’t in our best condition will dictate the first month of the season.

“That’s why mainly we arrive here, come back everyone is healthy, safe.

“It’s happened and we showed good spirit in all the games against tough opponents which is really good. I’m really pleased for that.”