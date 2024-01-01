Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd boss Ten Hag says young defender could follow the path of Mainoo
Man Utd medical "booked" for Bayern Munich fullback Mazraoui
Chelsea agree Lukaku transfer with Premier League rival after Napoli deal falls through
Slot admits mixed emotions after Liverpool thump Man Utd in South Carolina

Guardiola warns Man City players: Now the real stuff starts

Guardiola warns Man City players: Now the real stuff starts
Guardiola warns Man City players: Now the real stuff starts
Guardiola warns Man City players: Now the real stuff startsProfimedia
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is demanding total focus from his players with their US preseason tour now over.

Guardiola is insisting on a flying season start with the Community Shield next weekend against Manchester United.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“Now the real preparation with an important already game, the season starting in seven days, simple as that,” he said in his post-match press conference in Ohio.

“70% of the team didn’t take one training session with us yet but we’re nine years together so in terms of that we know each other quite well.

“It’s the mentality and desire to help the team and resilience to suffer because we aren’t in our best condition will dictate the first month of the season.

“That’s why mainly we arrive here, come back everyone is healthy, safe.

“It’s happened and we showed good spirit in all the games against tough opponents which is really good. I’m really pleased for that.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueManchester City
Related Articles
Guardiola happy with Man City kids for US tour
Haaland pleased with hat-trick in Man City win
Guardiola delighted as Man City defeat Chelsea in final US tour game