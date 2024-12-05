Tribal Football
De Bruyne happy Man City back to winning ways: But let's not talk about title

Manchester City ace Kevin de Bruyne says it's too soon to discuss fighting back in the title race after victory over Nottingham Forest.

City ended a seven-match winless run with last night's 3-0 win.

De Bruyne was among the goalscorers and said afterwards: “To be honest it’s not the moment to look at that. It’s been a hard period. We have to accept the challenge. The Premier League is getting harder and harder. We know that everybody is becoming a really tough team to play. Everybody is taking points off everybody.

“We have to improve as a team first, try to win games and we’ll see in a couple of months where we are.

“Hopefully we will have improved a bit and we get a bit closer. For the moment, it is not the time.”

On the win, he added: “It’s nice. It’s not been a nice period for me, but you have to deal with it. It’s nice to be out there to change the momentum hopefully.

“It’s been a tough time. You have to accept the challenge, I think we did well today."

 

Mentions
Premier LeagueDe Bruyne KevinManchester CityNottingham
