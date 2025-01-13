Guardiola sends message to autograph hunters: I won't tell you again, I know your faces

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola launched an X-rated tirade this week.

The Citizen's head coach did not hold back when talking about serial autograph hunters.

Guardiola was referring to people who hang around near training grounds or stadiums to get autographs that they then sell.

He stated in a video posted on social media: “Don't come again, I won't tell you again, I know your faces.

“Go to school and prepare yourself guys. 

“You are young guys so don't be here, wasting time. Do you want to live your life doing this honestly.

One person responded to him, stating: “No, I used to be a chef.”

He then added: “Let's continue to do it. Prepare better. Fucking hell man, this isn't for all the people this is for you.

“What are your dreams? Tell me, what is it? Where do you dream my friend? Practice, f***ing hell, practice.”

