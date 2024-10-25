Guardiola says Man City's home form is why the club have become so successful

Manchester City’s phenomenal Premier League success is due to their home form.

That is the view of manager Pep Guardiola, who believes that beating most teams at home gives them a platform to get the necessary results away.

Advertisement Advertisement

City are set to take on Southampton on Saturday, having avoided defeat in their past 34 home league matches.

Asked about that form, Guardiola said: “It’s good, it’s really good. It means we’re consistent otherwise you don’t win four Premier Leagues (in a row).

“If you don’t have these types of results. Like in the Champions League or in the latter stages. 26 games unbeaten, so it’s because we are consistent.

“If not, you don’t win the Premier Leagues for many many years. That is the reason why. When we are at home, we do our job every single time.”