Guardiola on Man City's final Goodison appearance: So special; we could be in worse position

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has hopes of Phil Foden and Manuel Akanji being fit for their trip to Everton tomorrow.

City need a win to stay in touch with the top four. Currently sitting in fifth place on the Premier League table, City are two points away from fourth place Nottingham Forest.

Guardiola said today: “Phil came back Thursday and is in today’s training session since the action at Old Trafford.

"Manu, yes, two or three training sessions with us. I see him moving really well.”

Ederson, meanwhile, is out and will be replaced by Stefan Ortega.

Guardiola continued: “(He’s) not ready for tomorrow. I don’t know (when he will be available). For the game he is not ready.”

Rodri, John Stones, Nathan Ake and Erling Haaland have also been missing. On City striker Haaland’s recovery, Guardiola added: “(He’s) not training either. The next games he won’t be ready.”

And on defenders Stones and Ake, he said: “Not yet. Getting better but not yet.”

"Goodison Park so special"

The match will mark City's last at Goodison Park as the Toffees leave the stadium for their new Bramley-Moore Dock ground.

Guardiola also said: “Goodison Park is so special, like many of the old traditional stadiums in England from the past.

“Go to Fulham, Villa Park. You feel the special atmosphere. The clubs grow and I’m pretty sure the new stadium will be be more comfortable.

“It’s a nice place to go, difficult one of course but nice.”

"Missing Champions League this week a motivation"

Meanwhile, Guardiola also commented on the free week he enjoyed with no Champions League participation.

“I enjoy the games. They’ve been nice games,” he said of his watching brief.

“Tuesday in Villa Park was a fantastic game. Dortmund as well against Barcelona. They’ve been good games.

“Enjoy it and miss it of course, except I’m a person I don’t complain much what life gives me in the good moments and especially not in the bad moments.

“This is sport, sometimes you don’t perform well and don’t deserve to be there.

“Hopefully next season we can be there with the big clubs in Europe and challenge them better than what we have this season.

“Challenge them like we have done in the last seven years like every season we were there. Even when we were out, we were competing well and keep going in that way.

“It’s a motivation. It’s not a bad thing to fight to qualify for the Champions League.”

"City position could be worse"

On City's push for Champions League qualification, Guardiola is adamant they're in a good position to strike at this stage in the season.

“We could be in a very lower position in the Premier League if you have done few good things in the last four or five months,” he added. “People say we are fourth now but could be 11, 12, 13 or 14. I have no doubts.

“Okay we’ve not been good, but it’s in our hands.

“Goodison Park and Villa is massively important because it’s just six games, we don’t have much time.

“I know the qualification path at the Etihad and we know the games we have here and two away. First opportunity tomorrow in Liverpool.”