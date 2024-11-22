Guardiola on Man City's 115 charges: If we get relegated I will be here

Guardiola on 115 charges: If we get relegated I will be here

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has revealed that he would not leave the club if they were punished by financial fair play rules.

The outcome of City's hearing over their alleged 115 breaches is set to be announced next year and now in his recent press conference ahead of this weekend’s clash with Tottenham Hotspur, Guardiola admits he would not step down from his role.

Advertisement Advertisement

"I said that six months ago, if we get relegated, I will be here and the next year, we're going to come up to the Premier League. I knew it then, I feel it now."

The Spaniard recently signed a new two-year contract extension as he once again chases the Premier League title this season. After 4 consecutive losses, Guardiola admits he is feeling the pressure and wants to turn the club around now he has committed his future to the Premier League side.

"I don't want to be in that position. In the end, the contract is there. I would like to stay two more years, but I know that if results are not good it won't be two years. It's the same with the players.

"We have some incredible, legendary players here but you have to perform. If you don't perform, our owner, chairman and fans will say 'What's going on? We have to change'.

"Everyone is under pressure, with me the first. Maybe it's a little bit arrogant but I think we deserve to continue, for what we have done in the last years.

"But at the same time, we have to do it again, we have to be up there. If we're not, the club has to find a solution."

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play