Guardiola: No social media for me - and Man City squad

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admits he swerves electronic communication.

Guardiola is no fan of social media and is also reluctant to use email.

He told Sky Sports: "I don't like emails, I don't like WhatsApp or anything like that. We don't have groups with the players.

"I only have my phone, no TikTok, no Twitter, no Instagram, nothing!

"Just the cell phone and text messages. That's enough for me."