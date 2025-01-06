Savinho says language barrier does not stop his relationship with Haaland at Man City

Tribal Football
Manchester City summer arrival Savinho is settling into the club despite a lack of English.

The 20-year-old has enjoyed a decent start to life as a Sky Blue, after taking a bit of time to find his feet.

After scoring against West Ham United, he spoke about his adjustment to life in the Premier League.

"It's difficult," he said post-game. 

"It's complicated because I was watching from the outside. I was playing and watching the game. I think it's good to play for Manchester City because they're the best team in the world.

"Every two or three days you get an opportunity to go again. You can't relax, you can't think about losses or bad results. You get the opportunity to go again and gain confidence. That's what we've been able to do over the last couple of games.

"I'm a very hard-working guy. I don't only see good comments, I also see bad comments, which helps both sides. I try to improve a lot in training, and Pep's team and his teammates. I was very confident when I had the chance, and I was happy to score my first goal vs Leicester.

"I'm very anxious for the two months before that match. I'm very lucky, I started scoring goals, so let's keep it up."

"It's very easy to play with him. When he's in the area I try to find him and I know his movements. We talk a lot, I don't speak English but he understands me and I understand him," Savinho added on forward Erling Haaland.

"I usually pass the ball to him because I know he won't waste it and he'll score. We talk a lot and we understand each other. Whenever he's in the area I'm always looking for him to get the ball to him."

