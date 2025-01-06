Haaland settles down in Cheshire after buying six-bedroom mansion this week

Manchester City forward Erling Haaland is said to have relocated houses this winter.

The 24-year-old was previously renting a city centre apartment - and even had Jack Grealish as a neighbor for a while.

Now he is said to have been checking out homes with his girlfriend Isabel Haugseng Johansen, who is 20.

Haaland has decided to get a six-bedroom mansion close to the Cheshire area.

Per The Sun: “Erling spent a couple of years living in the city centre and loved it, but he’s been keen to get his own place and put down some roots.

“He wants somewhere peaceful where he can relax off the pitch and enjoy a quieter time as he is very recognisable so going out in Manchester was becoming difficult for him.

“Jack moved out a year ago and Erling is a frequent visitor.

"He likes the area so started looking and found the perfect place.

“The bonus is that it’s just down the road from Jack, so they can still spend time together off the pitch.”