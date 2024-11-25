Guardiola hoping for De Bruyne return to help end Man City losing streak

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola hopes that a fully-fit again Kevin De Bruyne can help his team.

The Citizens have now lost five games in a row in all competitions, the first time in Guardiola’s career this has happened.

But Guardiola is focusing on the positives after a 4-0 humbling at home to Tottenham, speaking about his Belgian playmaker being back.

“Kevin is fighting and training more than ever,” said Guardiola to reporters.

“He is not 24, 25, 26 or 27, now he is a certain age. Last season he was five months out.

“The last game - before Spurs - he came to me and he said it’s the first day he didn’t feel anything for months.

“That’s the point, you can be ready for 90 minutes. Only I ask for Kevin and what he is looking for is no pain.

“To play and train in a good way. Kevin is unique and of course he can give us something.”

