Guardiola hits back: Many want Man City to disappear off the face of the earth

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has taken aim at their detractors.

As they prepared for today's clash with Arsenal, Guardiola commented on the past week's start to their hearing over the Premier League's 115 charges for claims of financial wrongdoing.

Guardiola snapped: “Everyone expects us to be not just relegated, they want us to disappear off the face of the earth.

“We have had many better days than our opponents. That’s why we win a lot. It’s not complicated.”

Should they be found guilty, City could face relegation, points deductions or huge fines.

