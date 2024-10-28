Guardiola has high praise for Nunes who has come into form at Man City

Tribal Football
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has been won over by previous outcast Matheus Nunes.

The Portuguese midfielder was signed two summers ago from Wolves, but failed to play much last term.

The long term injury to Rodri has meant that midfield options are thinner for Guardiola, but he admits that Nunes has showcased his sparkling ability this term.

“The minutes he didn’t get in the past, that’s the difference,” he explained to reporters.

“One goal and three assists in two games, and he went backwards helping Kova and Bernardo in their positions because he has incredible pace to help with those transitions.

“In the Etihad box, the space is minimal and they found the right way to do it.”

