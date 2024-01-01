Bobb happy with Man City performance; impressed by Celtic

Tribal Football
Oscar Bobb was delighted after his performance in Manchester City's preseason defeat to Celtic today.

Bobb scored in the 4-3 defeat in North Carolina.

The Norway midfielder later said, “It’s been great. I’m gaining a lot of experience every day in training and the chances I get I’m very happy for so it’s been great. 

“First game of the season, it was a bit tough to get used to. It was good to get some minutes and get started. It’s a different environment but it’s great for our conditioning,” he stated.

“They’re a very good side. They play some great football and that made it even tougher having to run around chasing.

“I want to play the best I can, not lose the ball as many times as I did today and hopefully score more. My goals and two assists were decent today but overall I was a bit rusty.”

