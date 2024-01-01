Guardiola delighted with Man City kids in AC Milan defeat

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola was happy with their hit-out in defeat to AC Milan on Saturday in New York.

City's manager was particularly pleased with his youngsters as City were beaten 3-2 on the night.

He began, “We were better than the first game and some of the players made a step forward.

“It was really good in general, everyone was really good against a senior Champions League team like AC Milan.

“It was a step forward, no injuries, minutes in our legs, another test and now we fly to another game in a few days.”

Guardiola then said of his young players: "I would have preferred to bring Kevin De Bruyne, John Stones, Kyle Walker, all the guys the people are waiting for but the schedule is the schedule and it would not be possible for them to come here.

"Look at Micah (Hamilton), the action he has done (assisting for James McAtee). Arrive, whoosh, byline, and Macca incredible header, wingers are there to make all the process with the ball and dribble, one against one and two against one. They have to compete against each other, the guys who produce more for the team will have more chances to play, but that’s why it’s nice to see them.

"I’m very pleased, today I saw Jacob (Wright), the minutes he played, he had a long long injury but he’s a good holding midfielder. Nico (O'Reilly) is an attacking midfielder, today he played holding, his presence, his physicality, how quick he is in the head, how quick he does the actions. It’s nice to see them in this tour."