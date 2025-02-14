Guardiola on Man City's poor form: We have made some steps backwards this season

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has opened up in his latest press conference as he prepares to host Newcastle United at the Etihad this weekend.

City's 3-2 defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday is their latest collapse in what has been a very disappointing season so far. Both Newcastle and City are tied on 41 points and are battling for Champions League qualification, this weekend is a major clash for both sides and should be an interesting affair.

Guardiola first confirmed Manuel Akanji is out for "eight to 10 weeks" which rules him out for the majority of the season.

"He will have surgery on Saturday and eight-10 weeks out. It's an adductor injury.

"I just wish him a speedy recovery because the effort he has put in this season has been unbelievable. Him and Nathan (Ake) have played in difficult positions.

"There has been a lack of players in that position and his body has said enough is enough."

The Spanish head coach then commented on how hard it is to pick his team up after what was a disastrous first leg with Madrid.

"We've recovered and move forward. The next hours and day after are difficult. But they have to be better."

Next, he moved on to Newcastle's impressive form which could help them leapfrog City this weekend.

"They always have been (a difficult side) since Eddie Howe took over. They have good form and unbelievable pace. It’s a credit to them.

"We have made some steps backwards compared to the progress made in previous seasons, but we are at home with our people so we will try to do it (win)."

Guardiola then spoke on another player who picked up an injury against Madrid in Jack Grealish who is not likely to feature on Saturday.

"Not as bad as Akanji. I don’t know if he will be ready tomorrow, I don't think he will be, but we will assess him in the next hours."

He also made a small comment on Nico Gonzalez's fitness after he was withdrawn on his debut against Leyton Orient in the FA Cup last Saturday.

"Day by day he is getting better. He will also be assessed in a few hours."

It is no secret that City have struggled this season and Guardiola admits there is no simple solution to fixing their dire form.

"It’s not one subject, if it was then it would be easy to solve it.

"We have always been so comfortable with the ball and we are now not so. You then have to rely on a physical presence and our physicality is not like other teams.

"Every time that we get a result the mood is better in everyone, but this season has been like it has been and we have to try to get results more often."