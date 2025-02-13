Man City suffer Akanji blow for Real Madrid and Liverpool

Manchester City defender Manuel Akanji is out of next week's Champions League round 16 playoff second-leg at Real Madrid.

Akanji was forced off at halftime of the 3-2 first-leg defeat at the Etihad this week.

BBC Sport says the Switzerland international has been ruled out of for the return-leg in Madrid and also the February 23 Premier League clash with Liverpool.

A "muscular injury" will leave Akanji sidelined for both games.

The defender will also be sitting out this weekend's league match with Newcastle United.