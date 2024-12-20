Guardiola confirms Dias has picked up an injury: Ruben is set to be out for a long time

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has revealed yet another injury issue for his team.

The Citizens are reeling after a run of eight losses in the past 11 matches in all competitions.

As they look to take their patched up squad into their next games, City may be without star center half Ruben Dias.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Guardiola said: "Ruben is set to be out for a long time."

When asked for more details, he said: "He's set to be out for three or four weeks.

"He felt something after 75 minutes against United, but he's so brave and carried on.

"It's a muscular injury."