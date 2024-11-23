Guardiola confident in Man City young players

Tribal Football
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has no doubts about the development of his current team.

Guardiola was speaking ahead of today's clash with Tottenham.

He said, “Players who are 33, 34, 35 play all the season and play incredibly well and help the team.

“It’s not 23, 24, 25 - but you have experience and you have something the young players cannot have. You cannot have just young players or older players, you have to have a mix. And we have a mix.

“We have eight or nine or 10 with 21, 22. Josko (Gvardiol), Erling (Haaland), Phil (Foden), Rico (Lewis), Oscar (Bobb), Macca (James McAtee), Jeremy (Doku). Savio.

"We have a lot of incredible top young players. The perfect age still to do it.”

