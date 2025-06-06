Tribal Football
Most Read
Napoli ace Victor Osimhen rejects latest Saudi Arabia offer
Man Utd have £55M bid for Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo rejected
Real Betis and Bayer Leverkusen to bid for Man Utd winger Antony
Three clubs circle as Jadon Sancho returns to Man United

Guardiola: Big changes will be good for Man City

Paul Vegas
Guardiola: Big changes will be good for Man City
Guardiola: Big changes will be good for Man CityAction Plus
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is confident the big changes over the summer will be good for the squad and the club.

Coaching, player and management changes are all underway at City after a trophyless season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

And Guardiola reflected: "I'm going to lose people that I adore and they mean something, of course, but it happened in the past with many people.

"In 15 years, a lot left, everyone cheated on me! But the new ones, younger people and new players, they always bring this energy and this energy revitalises a lot."

 

New energy

He also said: "I need energy for myself and the people give me energy. You see the eyes, new faces, 'I want to do it,' 'I want to be there,' new little details in the training sessions. It's new energy.

"Because energy for itself, the energy is one Premier League more, one Champions League more or one Community Shield more? It's not. It's not going to change my life one Premier League more or less in my period in Man City, it's not going to change anything.

"But the  people, they give you that  day by day the people. That is the reason why changing players and staff is really good."

Mentions
Premier LeagueManchester CityFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Bobb makes clear Man City plans
McAtee chooses England U21s over Man City and CWC
Man City to sign Ait-Nouri and Reijnders in time for the upcoming Club World Cup