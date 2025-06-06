Guardiola: Big changes will be good for Man City

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is confident the big changes over the summer will be good for the squad and the club.

Coaching, player and management changes are all underway at City after a trophyless season.

And Guardiola reflected: "I'm going to lose people that I adore and they mean something, of course, but it happened in the past with many people.

"In 15 years, a lot left, everyone cheated on me! But the new ones, younger people and new players, they always bring this energy and this energy revitalises a lot."

New energy

He also said: "I need energy for myself and the people give me energy. You see the eyes, new faces, 'I want to do it,' 'I want to be there,' new little details in the training sessions. It's new energy.

"Because energy for itself, the energy is one Premier League more, one Champions League more or one Community Shield more? It's not. It's not going to change my life one Premier League more or less in my period in Man City, it's not going to change anything.

"But the people, they give you that day by day the people. That is the reason why changing players and staff is really good."