Bobb makes clear Man City plans

Paul Vegas
Oscar Bobb has declared his commitment to Manchester City.

The Norway attacker has been linked with a move away this summer after an injury-plagued past season.

However, with Jack Grealish potentially on his way, Bobb can see a new path to regular first team football.

Asked about loan move for next term, Bobb told Nettavisen on Thursday:  "Everyone wants to play regularly every week. I wouldn't have said I wanted to stay at City if I didn't think it was possible."

The 20 year-old is expected to be part of City's Club World Cup squad this month.

