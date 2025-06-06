Bobb makes clear Man City plans

Oscar Bobb has declared his commitment to Manchester City.

The Norway attacker has been linked with a move away this summer after an injury-plagued past season.

However, with Jack Grealish potentially on his way, Bobb can see a new path to regular first team football.

Asked about loan move for next term, Bobb told Nettavisen on Thursday: "Everyone wants to play regularly every week. I wouldn't have said I wanted to stay at City if I didn't think it was possible."

The 20 year-old is expected to be part of City's Club World Cup squad this month.