Guardiola admits Man City tried to delay next season's kickoff

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admits they've had a request to delay their start to next season turned down by the Premier League.

City want to delay when they begin the campaign as they'll be involved in the summer Club World Cup. It could mean City's players will have four weeks between the end of the tournament and the 2025/26 Premier League kickoff.

"The Premier League has not allowed us to postpone the first two games for our recovery," said Guardiola. "Thank you so much.

"I think the club asked the league to postpone one or two or three weeks so we can have a holiday after the (Club) World Cup but it is absolutely not allowed. The Premier League say yes to us? No. Absolutely not.

"They won't postpone these games so there will be a moment of 'what do we do?'

"I don't have an answer right now but we are going to take a decision with common sense."