Man City keeper Ederson explains passing improvement

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson admits training for his passing game includes a lot of video analysis.

Ederson is regarded as one of the best keepers in the world with the ball at his feet.

Advertisement Advertisement

“This process is very important for us, especially in the build-up stage of play. When I first joined City, I was practicing this a lot more,” he told City's website.

“Now because of the number of games we have in such a short amount of time we are not able to train much in this respect.

“But I always try and review games and go back and watch and have a look at the decisions I made, whether they are the right decision or decisions I could have made better.

“The key for me in this aspect is keeping calm and visualising plays before they happen, seeing the possibilities of trying to pass to teammates because 95% of the time one of my team-mates are going to be free.”

On his penalties, Ederson continued: “I don’t get the opportunity to practice them much, maybe once or twice in training.

“I am always telling my team-mates that if it comes to a penalty shootout, I want to be able to take one and I want to take the fifth one!

“It is all about pressure, but I try to stay calm and that is the main difference. I try to stay calm as if it is a training session, relax myself.

“A lot of players feel this pressure, I do as well, but it is something I enjoy.”