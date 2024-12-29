Guardiola admits Man City must buy: We need help

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admits he wants to buy in January.

Speaking after victory over Leicester City, Guardiola says his squad "needs help".

"In some positions we need help," Guardiola said.

"When we're all together we're the team we were but with important players out for weeks and months it's so difficult.

"I thought central defenders would be fit all season but we have struggled - holding midfield and central defenders we need help.

"The market is the market - it's not easy, it's expensive so we will see what the club can do."