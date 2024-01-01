Gross says "there is always a chance" of a Brighton return in the future

Former Brighton star Pascal Gross has spoken about his return to Germany, the difference in referees and how a Brighton reunion could be a possibility.

The midfielder was back at the Amex on Sunday to wave what may not be a final goodbye to the Brighton crowd as he enjoys life back in Germany at Borussia Dortmund.

After seven years with Brighton, Gross admits that getting used to certain refereeing decisions has taken some time to adjust to.

He said, “There is a difference. I think every league is a little bit different. I think in the Premier League, the referee lets the game go a bit more. It goes end to end.

“But I think it is normal every league has its own different style. You go to Spain or Italy and it is different again.

“There is no right or wrong. As you can see in the European competition. But the Premier League is really strong.”

Seagulls boss Fabian Hurzeler was desperate to keep Gross, but the 33-year-old felt it was time he moved back home.

“I also spoke with David (Weir, technical director), Paul (Barber, chief executive and deputy chairman) and Tony (Bloom, chairman) and it was very difficult for me.

“But it is about timing in life “At my age, then Borussia Dortmund, the club I supported when I was young, the home games are really special to me.

“But it was not easy leaving a club because I am a guy who appreciates what he has.

“It was so good here, but it is difficult to make decisions.”

Despite the switch back to his homeland the midfielder has not ruled out a move back to the Premier League side in the future which could possibly be a role as a player or with the staff.

“Yes, I see a chance for that in many ways. I lived here for seven years. I feel really comfortable, my family feel really comfortable here.

“There is always a chance. In Germany sometimes you say you see each other at least twice in life so who knows?”