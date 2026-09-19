Brighton ace Pascal Gross was full of praise for his side's impressive 3-0 Premier League win over Arsenal on Saturday (September 19).

Brighton have been the Premier League’s entertainers so far this season, with 16 goals scored and five conceded across their opening five games.

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Fabian Hurzeler’s side continued their remarkable start to the season with a comfortable 3-0 win over reigning champions Arsenal.

Gross, 35, scored the opener in the 31st minute before Charalampos Kostoulas and Chema Andres rounded off the scoring a secured all three points.

Speaking to MOTD after the game, Gross hailed his side’s ‘complete performance.’

"I thought we showed great intensity, waited for mistakes and punished Arsenal. It was a strong performance, a very complete performance,” he said.

"We won the ball high up and attacked really fast. After the last two wins we are full of confidence and wanted to finish really strong before the international break.

"I feel really good. I can't complain. I just try to help the team when I can. I really enjoy life in Brighton, I'm loving it.

"I know after the international break we play every three days and a lot of the lads are not used to that. It will be tough. I hope we can compete. We have a big squad this season."