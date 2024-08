Gremio whiz Nunes in London to close Brentford move

Gremio whiz Nunes in London to close Brentford move

Brentford are closing a deal for Gremio whizkid Gustavo Nunes today.

Nunes is in London today to complete the move.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Bees will pay €12m, with Gremio also holding a 20 per cent sell-on clause.

Nunes was scheduled to undergo a medical today ahead of the move being rubberstamped.

The 18 year-old has made 40 appearances for Gremio's first team, scoring seven goals and making four assists.