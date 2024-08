Gremio attacker Nunes undergoes Brentford medical

Brentford are closing a deal for Gremio attacker Gustavo Nunes.

Nunes underwent medical examinations with the club today and should soon - within the next 24 hours - sign his Bees contract.

The teen joins Brentford for a mooted fee of £10m.

Nunes has made over 40 appearances for Gremio and will be immediately added to Thomas Frank's senior squad at Brentford.

The Bees are at Liverpool today.