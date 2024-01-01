Tribal Football
Greenwood happy after Marseille goalscoring debut
Former Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood posted a cryptic social media message this week.

The attacker scored his first goal for Marseille in a preseason friendly against Pau.

While he will be taking on tougher opposition when the season begins, Greenwood was glad to get off the mark.

He then posted a photo of himself on Instagram along with the caption "Brick by Brick."

When he signed for Marseille a few weeks ago, Greenwood said: “I am aware of all this, of course, but I do not want to enter into any controversy.

"I already expressed my feelings last year (a press release from August). Today, all of this is now behind us."

