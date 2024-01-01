Getafe welcome bumper penalty fee after Man Utd sell Greenwood to Marseille

Getafe have enjoyed a bumper windfall from Manchester United's sale of Mason Greenwood to Olympique Marseille.
Greenwood spent last season on-loan at Getafe from United, where he finished their Player of the Year.
The Times says United will pay Getafe a cool €6m after selling the forward to another club.
The clause was part of the original loan deal, with Getafe one of only a handful clubs willing to take on Greenwood last season.
United sold Greenwood to Marseille for a mooted fee of €31m, plus a hefty sell-on clause.