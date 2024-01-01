Tribal Football
Greenwood attends Man Utd preseason training

Young striker Mason Greenwood reported for duty at Manchester United on Monday.

The forward was at Carrington, but was not involved in team or individual training.Per The Sun and other sources, Greenwood was there to speak with club representatives.

The Red Devils are in the advanced stages of agreeing a deal to sell Greenwood to Marseille.

The forward is not wanted at Old Trafford and wants to resurrect his career elsewhere.

United fans will have been happier to get a sighting of a former player this week, as Ruud van Nistelrooy came in to join Erik ten Hag’s coaching staff.

