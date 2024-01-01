Gravenberch says he is thriving under Slot's new system

Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch feels a sense of confidence with manager Arne Slot.

The Dutchman has found his best form after struggling at Anfield for the past year, since moving from Bayern Munich.

Gravenberch was outstanding as the Reds beat rivals Manchester United 3-0 at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday.

Speaking to ESPN in the Netherlands, the midfielder said of Slot:

“He just gives me the confidence now, puts me in the starting line-up and it’s going well.

“When playing again of course (it gives confidence), making minutes and for me in principle the trust is also added. I feel good about myself and it’s getting better over time.

“He’s a good trainer, he knows what he wants, he has a clear plan and so far we are executing it very well.”