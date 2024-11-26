Gravenberch explains his new role at Liverpool and how he can "do better" under Slot

Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch has explained his positional change under manager Arne Slot.

Speaking to Men in Blazers the Dutchman opened up on what has been a successful season under the new manager.

Advertisement Advertisement

He has since adapted to a more defensive role under Slot which he says has been difficult but rewarding.

“When you come to Liverpool you always want to be a first XI, starting player,” he said.

“That was my aim this season. When he told me he sees me like a No.6, I’ve played there in that position before, so I knew what I had to do and what I had to improve. I’m happy I get the minutes now.

“I’ve played the position before and of course you have to adapt a little bit to the position, but I think it goes really well. I still keep improving and want to do better. I think it’s going really well, but I can also do better.”

Gravenberch claimed the club’s September Standard Chartered Men’s Player of the Month award but remained humble and stated that he only wants to improve this season despite his fine form which has helped the club to the top of the league.

“My defensive things I can do better,” he said. “I always think (keeping) 100 per cent concentrated and also in possession maybe I can play more balls behind the defence and can maybe score as well or give an assist. I think that’s where I can improve.

“I see myself as a No.6 because I played there and have to focus especially on this position this season. But so far, I am happy with it. It’s going well.

“Last season I played more than the season before and that was my aim, and this season it was the aim to play and become a starting XI player. I’m just happy I’m on the pitch again and (can) show my quality.”

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play