Granit Xhaka offered Premier League return by Sunderland
Granit Xhaka offered Premier League return by SunderlandCTK / imago sportfotodienst / Julian Meusel / SVEN SIMON
Granit Xhaka has been offered a Premier League return by newly promoted Sunderland, who are keen on the former Arsenal captain.

According to Sacha Tavolieri, the Black Cats have made a bold move for the midfielder, who is expected to leave Bayer Leverkusen this summer after just two years in Germany. 

The reporter claims the newly promoted side are in talks with the 2023–24 Bundesliga champions over a €10 million (£8.6 million) deal and are prepared to offer the 32-year-old Swiss international a three-year contract.

Sunderland were one of last season’s surprise packages, earning promotion to the Premier League through the Championship play-offs. 

