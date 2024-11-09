Graham thrilled to sign pro terms with Everton

Everton striker Braiden Graham has signed a first pro deal.

Graham, who turned 17 on Thursday, joined Everton the summer from Linfield, where he made a first team debut at the age of 15.

Graham told evertonfc.com: “It’s unreal. It’s something I’ve always worked for since being a kid. All those years – the hard work and sacrifices – it’s been rewarded.

“I knew before I came to Everton that I’d have to hit the ground running because the best players will do that. Since I arrived, I’ve wanted to play well, score goals and help the team – and I think I’ve been doing that.”

On his goalscorer ability, he added: “I think it’s a mix of everything. I know how to put the ball in the net.

“I’ve been getting in the right places at the right time and been able to know where to be and where the ball will fall.”

This season, Graham has scored eight goals in seven Under-18s matches.