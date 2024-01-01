Gore continues Man Utd U21 return as Wheatley hits hat-trick

Dan Gore was handed a second appearance in Manchester United U21's 5-3 victory over Norwich City.

Gore missed preseason due to shoulder surgery, having been also injured during his loan with Port Vale last season.

The midfielder's EFL Trophy substitute's appearance against Doncaster was the first since January 27.

Against Norwich on Friday, Gore came on after 68 minutes and helped United to victory as the two teams shared eight goals.

Ethan Wheatley struck a hat-trick, with Malachi Sharpe and Ethan Williams also scoring for the hosts.