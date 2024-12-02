Tribal Football
Most Read
Real Madrid cast wide net seeking 'new Toni Kroos'
Man City boss Guardiola: I didn't expect that from Liverpool fans...
PSG plan swap offer for Chelsea striker Nkunku
Salah drops another Liverpool STUNNER: My last game against Man City in this shirt

Gordon rallies the Newcastle squad to put Liverpool under pressure this week

Ansser Sadiq
Gordon rallies the Newcastle squad to put Liverpool under pressure this week
Gordon rallies the Newcastle squad to put Liverpool under pressure this weekAction Plus
Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon has called for the team to take on Liverpool with no fear.

The ex-Everton forward wanted to join the Anfield club in the summer, but was denied a dream move.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, Gordon is only thinking about pushing the Magpies up the Premier League table at present.

"We need to start like we always do at St James'," he told NUFC TV of the upcoming game on Wednesday. 

"Put them under pressure, really go for them and maintain the performance."

Newcastle are having a mixed season, as they sit in 11th spot in the league table with 19 points from 13 matches.

 

<i>- Get breaking football news faster with the <b>new Tribal Football app!</b> Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: <a href=https://apps.apple.com/cz/app/tribal-football-football-news/id6670428837?l=cs target=new>App Store</a>, <a href=https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=eu.livesport.tribalfootball&pli=1 target=new>Google Play</a></i>

Mentions
Premier LeagueGordon AnthonyNewcastle UtdLiverpoolEverton
Related Articles
FAYC Third Round Draw: Man City open defence against Palace
Carsley names young defensive pair in squad for first England calls
Jeffers says Newcastle ace Gordon would infuriate Everton coaches