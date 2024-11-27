Gordon pens pro contract with Chelsea

Sol Gordon has signed a first pro contract with Chelsea.

Gordon has been with the Blues since he was eight years of age.

He is currently part of the U18 team and penned his deal after turning 17 this week.

Gordon has scored eight goals so far across the Under-18 Premier League and Under-18 Premier League Cup.

He said earlier this year: "There have been tough moments and every footballer will say there are highs and lows. But it’s the highs, and the love of what you do, that push you further toward your dreams. That moment was one of my biggest highs, if not the biggest.

"One day, I know I’ll see my family and friends in the stands while I play a senior game. That moment will be special and I can’t wait for it."

