Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia bounced back to winning ways in the SportPesa Premier League following their 2-1 victory against Posta Rangers at Nyayo National Stadium on Sunday.

Gor Mahia, who are chasing a record 23rd league title in history, went into the fixture having drawn their last assignment 1-1 against Nairobi United.

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It took Gor Mahia only six minutes to score the opener. Defender Paul Ochuoga reacted quickly to finish off a ball which was not cleared inside the area.

However, Gor Mahia’s celebrations were short-lived as Posta hit back a minute later to level the scores. A mistake by Gor Mahia defenders allowed Barrack Owino to sneak the ball past Byrne Omondi.

The game went into the half-time break with both sides tied at 1-1, and the second period started with Gor Mahia looking the more dangerous side.

Gor Mahia coach Charles Akonnor made a double change - Ben Stanley and Patrick Essombe coming in for Sylvester Owino and Jackson Dwang.

Ebenezer Assifuah almost grabbed the winner for Gor Mahia in the 76th minute but wasted a clear opportunity after being set up by Ebenezer Assifuah.

Alpha Onyango saved the day for Gor Mahia after he powered home what turned out to be the winner in the 80th minute. A ball from a corner delivery found the unmarked Onyango, who squeezed it past the stretching hands of Samuel Njau.

Despite Posta attacking to level the scores, Gor Mahia's defence held tight to secure their fifth win of the season.

The victory enabled Gor Mahia to jump above rivals AFC Leopards and stay second with 16 points, the same number as their nemesis, but Gor Mahia have a better goal aggregate.

KCB stay top as Shabana lose

KCB remained top of the 18-team league table with 17 points from five wins, two draws, and one defeat following their 1-0 win against promoted 3K.

Franck Nduwimana scored the only goal for the Bankers in the 16th minute. For Gor Mahia, they have one draw and one defeat.

In another fixture, Shabana FC suffered their second defeat after losing 1-0 against Mara Sugar.

Shabana’s defeat came hours after they successfully raised KSh16 million following a fundraising event and jersey auction in Nakuru on Saturday.

The Glamour Boys unveiled three new playing kits during a colourful ceremony attended by club patron and Kisii Governor Simba Arati, Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika and other prominent leaders and supporters.

The jersey auction generated KSh6.85 million, with Governor Kihika placing the highest bid of KSh3.65 million for the traditional red home kit.

The defeat left Shabana eighth with nine points from two wins, three draws, and two defeats, while Mara Sugar moved to sixth with 12 points gained from three wins, three draws, and one defeat.